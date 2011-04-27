A Clean Business Can Be Smart Business

The road to business sustainability can be a bumpy one, and some of the biggest bumps in the road are the assumptions that environmentally friendly products and services don’t work as well and cost a lot more than their mainstream equivalents. These common assumptions have a big impact on the markets for energy, transportation, building, food, and just about anything else.

While almost everyone will say they want to do the right thing for the environment when they’re surveyed on the phone, most of us don’t want to pay more for it. When we get to the cash register, most of us still buy stuff by looking at what things cost. Businesses are no different. A few will embrace sustainability for its own sake, but most are keenly interested in what it means for their bottom line.

Despite assumptions to the contrary though, businesses can provide value far beyond their environmental benefits. When I recently visited Thomas Ackerman at his shop for Spirit Graphics and Printing in Chula Vista, California (near San Diego), he walked me through some of the steps they’ve taken to deliver great printing, good business, and sound environmental stewardship all at the same time.

The shop was clean and print machines humming when I walked through with Ackerman, talking about the business and his family.

Ackerman’s family has been in the printing business for decades, and he’s been in print shops since he was seven, steeped in a pride in his work and a depth of experience that seems increasingly unusually.

Few people question the environmental impact of printing–wasted forests, waste water, and toxic inks and fumes. They just want their stationary and business cards. The part that worries us is the value we get out of printing. The trick is moving toward sustainability while keeping costs low and quality high. “As a business owner, I’m always trying to strike a balance of great, affordable and also sustainable printing,” said Ackerman.