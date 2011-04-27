A Non-Profit Discovers Its Soulful Purpose

This past weekend we facilitated a strategy session for the board of directors of a local non-profit. Our major objective was to create a greater level of engagement among the board (especially among its large percentage of new members) and to focus their efforts on their number one challenge–funding.

Most facilitators would have focused on the funding challenge and brainstormed different funding sources and alternative ways to raise money. We did not.

Rather we began a process of deeply connecting each board member with the Soulful Purpose ™ of the organization and creating a clear picture of what they wanted to create in the future. But this was not an intellectual exercise: it was a deeply felt connection and expression of what this organization was truly about.

We started by having members of the board perform a little improvisation. We had one member play their typical client and another person play a staff member. Then we replayed it again, but this time the organization did not exist and so there was no place for the client to turn. This little exercise did more to create a sense of the purpose and a shared commitment to its mission than any mission/vision/values exercises they had done before.

Next we had the board define the future they wanted to create. We separated the board into three groups. The first group had to draw a picture that depicted the future. The second group had to create a news story datelined 3 years from today that spoke of what the organization was doing and accomplishing and how it had gotten to that point over the last three years. And the third group acted the future.

Each group represented the future in slightly different ways but all had similar themes. Combined, they created a real sense of what the board dreamed this organization could be and would become. And they were clearly aligned and fully engaged in creating their desired future.

“What about the funding issue?” you ask. We addressed it, but in a completely different way than how they had been addressing it. We shifted their focus to who would be engaged and enthused by their mission, excited to help them.