The Big Thirst: Why Climate Change Might Cut Your Shower Short

Fact: Over the last 25 years, rainfall in the western Australia city of Perth fell 20%.

The flow of water into Perth’s reservoirs fell 75%.

And Perth–a beautiful city, with much of the casual, creative attitude of San Francisco–became the developed-world city that came closest to simply running out of water.

In places that are experiencing climate change, there’s no debate about whether it’s “real” or not, like the debate we seem to enjoy having here in the U.S.

Where climate change is happening every day, its consequences are obvious, devastating–and often costly.

Perth had to scramble to both reduce water use and to find a solution to its sudden water shortage. Perth residents have, in the last five years, cut their per-person water use by 20%, saving an amount of water equivalent to that usually churned out by a large, expensive desalination plant. Perth has still had to construct a large, expensive desalination plant–the first of a half-dozen either finished or under construction across Australia. That nation has struggled to adapt to an era when (recent flooding notwithstanding) water disappeared from the places people had been collecting it for a century.