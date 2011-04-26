The Power Of Deceptive Simplicity

In this month’s Harvard Business Review , we feature Being More Productive , a conversation with productivity experts David Allen and Tony Schwartz. We asked each of them to comment on the other’s system. Today we feature Tony Schwartz on David Allen; tomorrow we’ll present Allen on Schwartz.

Most people who give advice for a living either offer too much or too little. What moves me most is deceptive simplicity. By that, I mean ideas that may seem obvious at first blush, but whose accessibility turns out to be the product of rigorous thinking, skillful synthesizing, and a commitment to clarity.

I say this because so many of us are so busy and so barraged by information that we’re reaching a point of saturation. There’s just not much room left in our working memories to deeply absorb anything truly new or complex.

Instead, we end up skittering from one thing to the next, reacting more than we reflect, settling for a snippet of an experience here and a whoosh of sensation there, but rarely staying with anything for very long. We live in the shallows, dancing as fast as we can to keep up. The ironic result is that, while the world keeps changing, we don’t.

Technology, for example, has gotten way out ahead of our ability to manage it skillfully. Rather than opening up our worlds, or making us more efficient, our digital devices increasingly just distract and preoccupy us. As the polymath Herbert Simon put it so presciently way back in 1978, “A wealth of information creates a poverty of attention.”

Which brings me to David Allen, whose work I’ve followed for a decade, but who I only met and came to know during the past year. David is most famously the author of Getting Things Done, which is about as deceptively simple a title for a book as you’re likely to run across. But simple as it sounds, the title is bursting with understatement.

How critical and complex is it, after all, to get (the right) things done in a world of endless demands and infinite distractions? I summarize David’s ideas at my peril and yours, but here’s what they’ve meant to me: