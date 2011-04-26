Why You Will Want Apple, Google To Track You

Apple and Google have been summoned to a Senate hearing on privacy matters, partly in the light of revelations that both firms track historic user locations in their devices. Apple’s facing an early, highly speculative federal lawsuit on the matter. And it all focuses on alleged violations of user privacy. But in the very near future, you’ll probably actively prefer that Apple and Google track your location–albeit under tightly defined privacy protection rules.

Apple’s current PR kerfuffle rests on a file called “consolidated.db” hidden deep within the code of iOS and which never gets sent anywhere. The file contains a time-coded list of the phone’s approximate position based on previously geo-located cell phone masts and known Wi-Fi networks. It only became an issue when researchers revealed last month how it could be used to track a user’s position, historically speaking, and the press went crazy about it. Steve Jobs has now, allegedly, weighed in on the matter saying Apple doesn’t track user location, and he’s right–because Apple doesn’t get to see it and the file is for internal use in the iOS device. It’s possibly even a bug left over from an earlier experiment at fast-acquisition of a previously known network or for swifter A-GPS location locks.

Google has a similar file buried in Android, and according to Steve Jobs and other commentators it most definitely does use it to work out where you’ve been, for its own mysterious purposes.

In fact, if you look at some recent and older patents from Apple, bearing in mind the current vogue for social sharing and the upcoming wave of NFC wireless credit card tech, you’re going to prefer Apple and Google track your whereabouts all the time.

Apple filed a patent numbered 12/553,554 last month with the USPTO and sites like Gawker have used it to argue Apple has plans to “spy” on its users, and even to hint the consolidated.db file is no accident–it’s the first stage in Apple’s plans. But glancing at the patent it’s immediately obvious that the future “location history database” file it mentions has very useful, innocuous purposes. Apple suggests the file could be used to geo-tag photographs taken by the iPhone’s camera, presumably long after you snapped the image and forgot where it was. This could help you use the images in systems like its own iPhotos app–which has a “places” feature–as well as other online photo databases.

Apple even mentions the history file could be useful for users to “augment a travel time-line with content,” in some kind of post-vacation multimedia creation, or to form part of a “personal ‘journal’ which can be queried at a later time” (a Captain’s Log app, anyone?). It’s all about mapping and added value, suggests the text–and though it does talk about how third party apps could call the data through an API, these too are “location aware” apps like the one’s we’re all signing up to in droves. The specifics of the patent also highlight the location history is approximately defined based on triangulation from known positional data like cell masts and Wi-Fi grids, because using a GPS system for permanent geo-coding would consume too much battery life.