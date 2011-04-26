Know Your Customer’s Customers (Better Than They Do)

“Do your homework!” may bring back memories of a nagging parent but like it or not that same plea is constantly on the lips of your B2B prospects and customers. Pressed for time, the last thing they want to do is educate you on their business or spend time with someone who doesn’t know their category. Conversely, imagine the competitive advantage you might gain if you knew more about your customer’s customers than they did.

That is exactly the rationale behind Symrise‘s Flavor Designers Club. Started at the end of 2007, this closed online community consists of 800 handpicked individuals who are passionate about topics that are important to Symrise’s food and beverage industry customers. A zesty example of Marketing as Service, Symrise’s club has helped them increase revenue and loyalty, revealing in the process six questions any B2B company should consider.

1. How can you learn more about your customer’s customers?

As a B2B supplier, it is common practice to deliver what you deliver and leave it at that. Symrise, on the other hand, decided they might be able to gain competitive advantage taking things a step further, providing their customers with access to a steady stream of market research. Explained Emmanuel Laroche, VP of Marketing & Consumer Insights at Symrise, “it’s a tool we put in place to help our customers solve the challenges they were facing.”

2. How can you get involved earlier in your client’s decision-making process?

A constant lament among B2B companies is, “if only our clients brought us in sooner, we could help them so much more.” Yet very few go to the trouble, like Symrise, of establishing a credible reason why their clients should bother. Noted Laroche, “with the Flavor Design Club we have the ability to interact with customers much earlier in the process of product innovation by guiding them on which flavor profile they should look at for expansion or as a new concept.”

3. Are you proactively delivering new ideas to your customers?