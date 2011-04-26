Google, Politics, And The President Of The United States

To begin with–Levy explores the social and political roots of the two founders Sergi Brin and Larry Page. Both of them come from an intellectual upbringing and were raised with sense of obligation to create an impact on society. And while technologists often think of politics as the antithesis of reasoned, logic based, objective reasoning–reading The Plex you can see how the Googlers, at least for a time, thought that an Obama Presidency might be in sync with their own view of how knowledge and a connected world could replace local or regional fiefdoms with a data driven, solution oriented world.

As just one example of the warm relationship between the Presidential Candidate and the Googlers–Levy tells of a Q&A moment when Obama is asked a question that one would expect to be presented during a Google employment interview. “What is the most effective way to sort a million 32-bit integers?” the audience member asked. Obama, after pondering for a moment responded “Well, I think a bubble sort would be the wrong way to go.” The crowd erupted in laughter. Later, Eric Schmidt acknowledged the candidate has been briefed on the question–but the point was made. Obama was one of them.

A perfect example is how candidate Obama described his approach to health care. “He would invite everybody to sit a the table, including special interests (“they’ll get to sit at the table, they just won’t get to buy every seat”). It would all be done publicly shown on c-SPAN, and streamed over the net”, reports Levy. “If those special interests engage in fear mongering and misinformation, the Obama counterpunch would be data.” Well–we all know how that turned out.

While Google didn’t officially support a candidate in 2008–Levy reports that there was the feeling that he “thought like a Googler.’

And while Google’s candidate did win the White House, Levy recounts the experiences a list of Googlers who went to Washington, and left disillusioned with the system, and their ability to make change from within. Among them David Siroker–a product manager who was working on the sexy ‘Chrome’ project when Obama spoke at Google. “He had me at bubble sort” Levy reports him saying. Siroker took time off to go to Chicago and work on the campaign. There he used Google’s Website Optimizer to text a variety of offers and phrases on the campaign’s web site. He reported that ‘swag’ a t-shirt or a Obama mug generated the best results for new donors. But he didn’t join the administration, turning down what Levy describes as the “newly imagined post of director of citizen participation.” Instead, he suggested Katie Stanton, who’d been the head of the Google Elections Team. Stanton was one of a number of Googlers who went to Washington, thinking this new rational White House would replace partisan politics with hard, cold data. Alas it was not to be.

Says Levy; “They went straight into a buzz saw of illogic, bad intentions, mistrust, and, worst of all, obsolete gadgets.” No Facebook, no Skype, no Google Talk, no Gmail, no Twitter, no Linked-In.