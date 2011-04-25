The Net-Net On World Malaria Day

Everyone can contribute in the fight against malaria. “From students, to CEOs, to YOU.” That’s the message of the United Nations Foundation’s Nothing But Nets campaign . Tonight, in honor of World Malaria Day, the campaign will launch a two-week Champions to End Malaria photo exhibition at the UN, in collaboration with the Roll Back Malaria Partnership .

The interactive exhibit highlights kids, business people, musicians, and others, who have made significant contributions in the fight against malaria; they are role models by leveraging their skills, talents, and platforms to raise awareness and resources to save lives from malaria. Photographic portraits of these champions against malaria were taken by world-renowned photographer, Platon. By displaying the images and the stories of people who combat malaria, the campaign aims to inspire you to participate. You are even invited to share your photo and story too.

Malaria kills. But it can be prevented.

While malaria afflicts nearly a half a billion people a year, it is particularly deadly in Africa. In fact, every 45 seconds, a child in Africa dies from a malaria infection. Malaria is also devastating to productivity and the economy, costing Africa $12 billion annually. And yet, malaria is entirely preventable and treatable. Preventable by protecting people with insecticide-treated bed nets while they sleep. Preventable also by spraying insecticides, and treatable with drug therapies.

ExxonMobil: Their CSR support for the exhibit.

The Champions to End Malaria photo exhibit at the UN is sponsored by ExxonMobil. The company’s motivation is a textbook case for corporate social responsibility (CSR). With business investments and a presence in the regions in Africa that are most afflicted by malaria, it’s in the company’s best interests to help improve the health, welfare, and productivity of its workers, and improve the communities where they live, as well as to develop strong government and agency relations.

“As a major investor in Africa, ExxonMobil witnesses first-hand the health and economic impacts of malaria on our workforce, their families and the communities where we operate,” says Suzanne M. McCarron, President, ExxonMobil Foundation. “Over the past decade, ExxonMobil has committed more than $100 million to a range of programs that have touched the lives of over 40 million people, mostly in Africa … We actively partner with governments and agencies to assist them in developing disciplined, results-based business practices that are just as essential to combating malaria as they are to running our global operations. For example, we share our extensive experience with workforce training, project management, data monitoring and evaluation and knowledge of economics and marketing.”