Why Dropbox Avoids Industry Buzzwords Like “The Cloud”

“The cloud” is the biggest and most overused buzzword in the tech industry. You can’t turn on the TV today without seeing ads from Microsoft, IBM, or Cisco touting the cloud in some form. Take the following IBM commercial, which attempts to define the lofty concept for consumers: The cloud does email, predicts traffic patterns, lowers energy bills, develops software, understands risk.

For the common consumer, the cloud is likely flying right over his or her head. Recognizing that trend, popular cloud startup Dropbox is taking a novel approach to conveying its value, and removing all the jargon and buzzwords and inaccessible use-cases so often repeated in the industry.

“We’re definitely allergic to a lot of the technical terms,” says Dropbox cofounder Drew Houston. “Anything with the word sync in it, or cloud, or drive–it sounds too much like a utility, and you just wouldn’t expect a great company to have a word like drive in it. It doesn’t sound right.”

Dropbox isn’t interested in demonstrating the brilliant and endless potential of the cloud, unlike most of its competitors, which are constantly pointing out how the cloud can do anything and everything, how magical it has become, what a miracle of modern computing science it is. Instead, Dropbox has focused on translating the service’s potential in the simplest and most relevant way possible: have access to all your files from anywhere. (Its understated motto: Simplify your life.)