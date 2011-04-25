Popdust Wants To Be The Pitchfork Of Pop Music, Only Bigger

Popdust, the pop-music news site that debuted earlier this year, is–like a post-haircut Justin Bieber–on the verge of coming of age. Over the last 30 days, the site has garnered 350,000 unique visitors, and has formed new partnerships with AOL, MTV, CNN, Gawker, Vibe, Grammy.com, and others. A recent video of Britney Spears’s dance styles over the years went extremely viral, ending up on Huffington Post, Jezebel, and even Business Insider.

The Internet is fairly glutted with pop-music sites, and sites for celebrity news, so a site like Popdust might at first glance seem superfluous. But to hear its founders tell it, there’s a need for an authoritative voice where those two realms intersect–a Pitchfork for pop music, if you will. As David Wade, the entrepreneur behind the site, told TheNextWeb, even places you might traditionally trust to cover music are abdicating their responsibility. “MTV cares more about TV than M,” he said.

“We didn’t feel like anyone was addressing pop music from a music-centered view,” Wade tells Fast Company.

Investors, at least, see promise here, having sunk $1 million into

the venture. The business model, for the time being, is ad-supported; it

runs ads from the MOG Music Network,

according to TNW. It has plans for a forthcoming feature, “Friends with

Benefits,” which will incentivize people to engage with the site and

spread the word about it through the dangling of various

carrots–products from ad partners, for instance, and even possibly

facetime with stars.

The NYC-based Gramercy Labs

is behind Popdust; it has launched other sites like the

“invitation-only wine private sale company” Lot18 and Fameball, a site

that combines “entertainment content and social gaming.” An aura of

exclusivity, celebrity, luxury, and frivolity seem to be the hallmarks

of the Gramercy Lab style. It describes Popdust this way:

“In

a sea of copycat celebrity gossip, Popdust trains an expert

music-centric lens on the artists creating and performing the biggest

songs in the country. Popdust is the first and last word on breaking

music stories; with compelling original video features and direct access

to the most interesting and influential acts in Pop, R&B, Hip-Hop

and Country.”

Wade tells Fast Company that for the

foreseeable future, ad support and branded content are definitely the

way to go. Even as music magazines that may be considered competitors struggle with profitability, the web provides expanded opportunities for ad integration. Brands might soon worm their way in to those Magic Box

videos, for instance. “We could see brands doing heavy integration”

there, Wade says. Pointing to the example of Lot18, though, he adds that

“commerce is in the DNA” of Gramercy Labs. In the future, there might be

opportunities to latch on to the “short tail of pop artists.” For instance, the site may sell clothes or accessories pegged to a

recent artist’s appearance, Wade explains. “Those purple glasses Justin

Bieber wears? Here they are,” Wade says.