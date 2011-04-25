advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

With 8.4 Million American Millionaires, Billionaire Is The New Goal

By JD Rucker1 minute Read

Money can’t buy you happiness, but in many cases it certainly doesn’t hurt. Particularly in capitalist economies, the accumulation of wealth is a primary life goal for many adults. We want to be happy. We want to be worry-free. We want to live the “easy life.”

With 8.4 million American millionaires, is it really a worthy goal?

Apparently not. This infographic contends that “Billionaire is the new Millionaire,” and with inflation heading in the vertical direction, the contention may be truthful. Who wants to be a millionaire? More importantly, does it really mean that much anymore?

You decide.

Billionaire vs Millionaire

Click to enlarge.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life