China’s Ghost Towns: The Empty Promises of Inflated Growth

Approximately 10 new cities are built in China every year. These pop-up metropolises include looping miles of highways, vast apartment blocks, sprawling cultural plazas, commercial districts, and shopping centers that are bigger than downtown Reno, Nevada. The only thing missing is people.

This 15-minute report from Australia’s SBS Dateline series begins its exploration of China’s new order of ghost towns in the silent city of Zheng Zhou. The empty urban vista, deserted and eerie on a Thursday at 11 a.m., is a monument to the Chinese government’s addiction to economic growth.

Massive building projects are a sure method of spurring GDP, but as analyst Gillem Tulloch points out: “It’s not the quantity of GDP that matters, it’s the quality of GDP. Essentially, they’re just building stuff for which there is no demand.”

Demand, perhaps not, but a wish certainly exists. Like people everywhere, millions of Chinese yearn to own a home. It’s not lack of structures that defers the dream.