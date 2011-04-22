Work Smart: Viz Wiz Nicholas Felton Guides Us Through Worlds Of Data [Video]

Making sense of our data-saturated world requires a combination of technical and design skill. Nicholas Felton, also known as Feltron, is among the most talented creators of information graphics and data visualizations working today. His Annual Reports — the most recent of which is a visualization of his father’s life — will change the way you think about your personal data. In this episode, I talked to Felton about what to look for in creating infographics that help communicate data rather than hinder it.