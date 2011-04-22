iFive: Amazon Cloud Woes, Samsung Sues Apple, Facebook’s “Like” Birthday, Apple Cloud Music Ready, Microsoft Patents Buying Apps

1. After its extended cloud services failure, Amazon’s Web Services system is cranking back to life , bringing some of the web’s big-names with it. It turns out that there was a flaw in the system’s “availability zones,” actually a single-point failure in a system that was supposed to be distributed and thus resistant to this kind of issue. Amazon is now facing a storm of protest about the problem, and its poor communication about the issue to its clients.

2. True to its word, Samsung has struck back in the new patent battle with Apple, blithely ignoring its critics that suggest Apple kinda has a point, and has filed its own patent violation suit alleging the iPhone and iPad violate 10 Samsung-owned patents relating to technical aspects of power management in mobile devices and error handling in 3G data connections. Samsung says it’s acting to “protect” its IP, and to ensure “continued innovation.”

3. Facebook’s “Like” button is a year old, and it’s now pretty ubiquitous. To celebrate the event, Facebook released data on its footprint–noting that 10,000 websites integrate with Facebook every day, and that websites that use “Like” “average a greater than 300% increase in referral traffic from Facebook.”

4. Apple has apparently “completed work” on its cloud-locker music streaming service according to insiders who’ve spoken to Reuters. This implies it could launch pretty soon, with perfect timing to maximize its success in the light of Amazon’s cloud services failure. Commenters note that Apple’s system comes with the blessing of the music industry in the form of hard-won license agreements (unlike Amazon’s rival).

5. Microsoft has just won what may prove to be an incredibly lucrative patent, originally filed in 2004–it’s essentially the mechanism that lets you buy digital items through an app. The implications cover rivals like Apple and Google, and services like eBay and Amazon too, all of whom have apps that let you buy things via a “streamlined” interface on a mobile phone. It’s unclear if MS will actively litigate, or merely use the patent as a back-pocket defense, but there could be billions of dollars at play.

