Introducing A Priceline For Live Events

The organizers of live events have a problem. Every year, on average, 40% of tickets–for concerts, sporting events, comedy clubs, and theater–go unsold. But until now, there hasn’t been an efficient, and “brand-safe,” way for event organizers to unload unused inventory.

“Chief marketing officers of major sports teams do not want to hang out a sign saying ‘My team is on sale. I can’t sell out the building,'” Rick Lewis, of US Venture Partners, tells Fast Company.

Last week, Ticketmaster announced it was going to introduce dynamic pricing, to raise and lower prices in response to demand. But ScoreBig thinks it has a better idea: a Priceline for live events. And given that they’ve secured a total of $22.5 million in funding, including a second round worth $14 million from USVP and Bain Capital Ventures last week, they might be on to something.

In this age of soaring ticket prices, many people can’t afford to pay face value to go see the latest pop tart or cheer for the hometown team in person–much less contemplate the jacked-up prices on secondary markets like StubHub. ScoreBig now provides a place that caters to the needs of the price-conscious event-goer. And event promoters have a place to discretely fill seats that would otherwise remain empty.

The service, which launched in December, works the same way Priceline does: Log on, find an event you want to attend, and enter the price you’re willing to pay. As long as you don’t go below the minimum required bid, you’ve got a deal. If you end up lower, you’re locked out of bidding on that event for 24 hours.

As with Priceline, buyers trade convenience for price. Buy your tickets on Ticketmaster, and you get to choose your specific seats. Buy them on ScoreBig, and you’ll only know the general section where you’ll be sitting. And if you bid too low, you could miss out on the event altogether. On the other hand, if you do nab tickets, you’ll save anywhere from 10 to 70 percent.