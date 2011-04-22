Wanted: The Lavish Lego Clutch

Italian designer Mariasole Cecchi designed these peculiar objets one bored evening in Paris, using just a box of Legos, an old bag and some glue. Her process hasn’t changed radically, even as the concept has grown into a full-fledged business she calls Les Petits Joueurs, or “the little players.” She still makes each Lego prototype by hand — no computer-aided designs here — and has her craftsmen figure out how to secure the designs elegantly to the bags, which are made of suede and feature magnetic closures. As with this Japanese Lego camera we found a few months ago, the accents are real Lego, so your rugrats can indeed build a rocketship on Mom’s bag. Just as soon as everyone washes their hands.

There are three styles: Mondrian, with Lego mosaics inspired by the painter Piet Mondrian in black suede; Leopard Print, which smacks of pop art prints, also in black suede; and the Paino Keyboard style in yellow suede.

Available now at Ahalife. Price: $995.

