What It Means To Be Happy Changes As Employees Age

I am nearly 40 years old. I spent last Saturday night at home, in a t-shirt and pajama pants, rereading a favorite novel and listening to the sounds of my husband and children playing video games in the next room. It was wonderful.

If you could have talked to my 20 year-old self, and

described this evening that awaited her 20 years into her future, she would be

have been utterly devastated to learn that her life turned out to be so … .

boring. That a Saturday night

spent reading a book–not even a new book–would qualify as great

time. “What the hell happens to

me?” she would wonder.

The answer, of course, is that she grows up. Along the way, what it means to be

“happy” slowly evolves into something completely different from her youthful

idea of happiness. And she is not

alone.

In a recent set of studies, psychologists Cassie Mogliner,

Sepandar Kamvar, and Jennifer Aaker looked at how people’s experience of

happiness changes with age. They examined

twelve million personal blogs, to see what kinds of emotions the bloggers

mentioned when they talked about feeling “happy.”

They found that younger bloggers described experiences of

happiness as being times when they felt excited,

ecstatic, or elated. (20-year old Heidi, and your younger

employees, would completely agree.

Happiness for the young is all about anticipating the joys of new

accomplishments–finding love, getting

ahead at work, and buying your first home).

Older bloggers were more inclined to describe happy

experiences as moments of feeling peaceful,

relaxed, calm, or relieved. As we grow older, we find that

happiness becomes more and more about fulfilling your responsibilities well and

hanging on to what you’ve already got–working things out with your spouse, staying healthy, and being able to make

your mortgage payments.

The researchers argue that this change from seeking

excitement to seeking peacefulness has to do with being becoming increasingly focused

on the present, as opposed to the future.

Because younger people feel they have their whole lives ahead of them,

they seek novelty and feel capable of anything. When time feels more limited, we focus instead on seeking

contentment in our current circumstances.