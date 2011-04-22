10 Suggestions For Creating A Successful Startup

In a long-awaited follow up to an earlier post, entitled, “ 10 Common Mistakes That Startup and Small Companies Make ,” here are 10 suggestions to improve the chances of your startup’s success:

1. Test your ideas constantly

and be hyper-critical about why you might be wrong–many young entrepreneurs will

prepare the requisite SWOT slide for investors, but don’t really do the

analysis. Validate your ideas with people who will really buy your

product/service. If you can’t get them to work with you early on, your idea is

probably not that compelling … or they “don’t get it.” Either way, you have got

your work cut out and it’s better to know early on.

2. Keep an eye on the market —

If you had a good idea, it is reasonable to assume someone else out there also thought

of it as well. Ignoring the competition

is a big mistake.

3. Keep an eye on the

finances–you will need more money than you think. Much has been written about

this, but it can’t be overemphasized. And be careful with equity. It’s easy to

give out equity early on to save cash, but if you are successful, this becomes

extremely expensive later on.

4. Hire the right people–particularly,

people who complement (not duplicate) your skills, and fit your culture.

Don’t be afraid to hire people who know more than you, as long there is a good

cultural fit. Outsource to buy expertise

you can’t afford in-house, and to perform non-strategic business functions.

5. Stay focused on value, not

fluff–ignore the urge to have a “strategy” for every facet of the business up

front. Stay laser-focused on providing value for customers. Follow your

business plan to make money. You will be a totally different organization once

you have proven your ability to generate cash.

6. Remember, there are many reasons

why a product/service is successful. It may not be the most

technologically-advanced product/service on the market; often it is the one that

is marketed or sold most successfully. Therefore, it is important to know what

you are particularly good at, and then truly excel at it.