How To Find Electric Car Charging Stations–And Fast!

So you’re driving down the highway in your brand new Nissan Leaf EV, thinking about how you’re so environmentally responsible, and all of a sudden you realize that you might run out of power before reaching your destination. This scenario is still a rare one, granted, but gas prices are shooting up (just wait until $6 per gallon gas in the U.S., coming to a station near you this summer). It will become more even more common as people push their electric charges to the limit to avoid shelling out for gas. Don’t panic–a handful of companies are stepping up to provide

smartphone-ready charge station maps that can help when you’re in a fix.

Google

Newly crowned clean energy king Google announced this week that it is teaming up with the DOE to provide an online network of every U.S. charge station in existence–using Google Maps, naturally. The service isn’t ready yet, but the DOE has a map of over 600 EV charging stations available here. Eventually, this Google/DOE partnership will serve as the primary EV charging station data source for GPS and mapping systems (like the one that may be in your car already). Here is what they currently offer:

ChargePoint

Coulomb‘s ChargePoint app locates EV charging stations in the U.S, Europe, and Australia–but only for Coulomb-branded charge stations. The upside is that Coulomb is currently the world’s largest charging station network.