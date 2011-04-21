Apple Can’t Keep Up With iPad Demand

Apple sold almost 5 million iPads during its March quarter–and it still couldn’t keep up with the demand, company executives said during a quarterly earnings call on Wednesday.

CFO Peter Oppenheimer said the company has not been able to keep its preferred 4-6 weeks of inventory. “We sold every iPad 2 we could make during the quarter and would have liked to have ended the quarter with more channel inventory.”

A total of 4.67 million iPads were sold–including both the older and newer models. The company recognized $2.8 billion on revenue on both iPads and accessories.

“The demand on the iPad 2 has been staggering,” said Chief Operating Officer Tim Cook. “I wish we could have produced a lot more iPad 2s because there were a lot of people waiting for them.”

Neither executive pinpointed the cause of the shortfall, deflecting questions about whether forecasting was the cause. They did say, however, that the shortfall was not due to the Japan tsunami, which they said had not impacted supply chains for any of their products, thanks to contingency planning.

The new iPad 2 was announced in early March and went on sale in the United States on March 11. It was in another 25 countries by the end of the month. Cook said the device will roll out to 13 more countries next week and “even more” by the end of the year.