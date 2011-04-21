Billions Of Dollars In Acquisitions: A Breakdown Of eBay’s E-Commerce Strategy

In the last year or so, eBay has spent billions acquiring a slew of companies to expand its role in the ever-growing ecommerce space. Yesterday, the online-shopping giant added one more startup to its mix: mobile ad firm Where.com, in a deal that one unconfirmed source said was worth $135 million.

A growing roster of acquisitions in all areas of ecommerce, what is eBay’s strategy going forward? Here, we present a breakdown of the online retailer’s purchases, along with likely plans for incorporating the products into eBay’s service.

RedLaser. In a strong sign that eBay is increasingly setting its sights on mobile, the San Jose-based company gobbled up RedLaser in June, a popular barcode-scanning app for the iPhone that garnered millions of downloads before the acquisition. With RedLaser, eBay hopes to incorporate the offering into its hundreds of millions of listings, making price comparison (even on-the-go) incredibly easy for consumers, who sold an estimated (not to mention colossal) $1.5 billion worth of global goods via smartphones and tablets in 2010.

Milo. Six months after the purchase of RedLaser, eBay reportedly dropped $75 million to snag Milo, a site that tracks the real-time inventory of more than 50,000 stores, including Best Buy and Target. Why would an online seller want to enter the offline market? Because of the nearly trillion-dollar market of consumers who research products online before purchasing them in-store. Roughly 97% of consumers make their purchasing decisions via the web but decide to buy the products instead at physical retail locations. Milo helps funnel those online commerce searches to specific retailers, and once integrated with eBay, will make the seller a destination for all products both online and off.