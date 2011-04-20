Three Topics Obama, Zuckerberg Will Avoid At Facebook Town Hall

When Air Force One touches down in San Francisco this afternoon, it’s unlikely President Obama will be nervously studying talking points and policy 3x5s en route to Facebook, where he’ll be holding an online town hall meeting later today. After all, this is no presidential debate–don’t expect tough questions and scrutiny from Facebook hosts Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, who are to moderate the discussion.

But that’s not to say media outlets, voters, and Facebook users wouldn’t love to ask Obama and Zuck a wide range of questions about their relationship and the growing bond between the White House and the world’s largest social network. Instead, however, the President is expected to speak on a decidedly safe topic for his first major stop after announcing his reelection last week: his budget plan.

Here are three topics Obama and Facebook are most assuredly looking to avoid:

Robert Gibbs. The former press secretary made waves all around the Internet after it surfaced Facebook had been courting Gibbs to join its senior communications team. While rumors have since developed that talks have fallen through, the larger story here is the White House’s blossoming relationship with Facebook. Beside the fact that Gibbs is one of Obama’s closest friends, the ramped up relations are bolstered by increased lobbying efforts and growing ties to Washington officials (Sandberg herself sits on the President’s Council on Jobs and Competitiveness and formerly worked in the Treasury department during the Clinton Administration). In competing stories about today’s town hall, the Wall Street Journal said Facebook was “seeking friends in [the] Beltway,” while Politco wondered whether Obama and Facebook were “getting too friendly?”