How The Chinese Became Global Branding Geniuses

There I stood, having just been given permission to see an area of a building that few were allowed to enter. As I opened the door to the first room, the unmistakable smell of freshly cut grass pervaded my senses. The air was misty, the colors were light green, and the Mandarin name of the room I’d just entered, translated, meant “The people from the Nordic countries.” With my Danish background, it was comfortably familiar–the colors seemed lifted directly from the designer Arne Jacobsen’s catalogue, the smell took me right back to my parents’ garden, and the air was full of spring sounds Scandinavian birds make at dusk.

The building I found myself in was huge–about the size of a football

stadium–and it was located some 200 miles outside of Beijing. With the same level of zeal its country used in preparing for the 2008 Beijing

Olympics, this business was fully detailing each sensory impression its products will have on potential consumers. For this business, the objective is to become a

global leader in car manufacturing. Here,

thousands of cars were lined up to leave an ultra-modern production

facility, which, until recently, featured all the familiar global

brands. Now, there was a new take on it. The cars that stretched, row

upon row, were all Chinese brands designed specifically to appeal to foreign markets.

The world soon will see the

ability of the Chinese to absorb new ideas, and fast-track them into the

mainstream with accuracy, skill, and speed. In a very short time–despite a rocky start–they have grasped the essence of branding. In fact, their embrace of the

fact that branding is a sensory discovery has put them ahead of others in

the same industry operating on the other side of the globe.

Beside the Nordic room was another room, one that focused on precision and detail. Surprising details of how, for example, Germans perceive mechanical movement, compared to the Chinese idea. Looking at a sliding door, it opens slowly, then speeds up, before slowing down to a perfect stop. In contrast, the Chinese door would swish open quickly and stop with an abrupt bang. The colors–gunmetal gray, black, white, puce, and olive. The shapes–perfectly symmetrical. The sounds–deeply resonant. Overall–a very conservative feel. Welcome to Germany.

For almost three years, a team of scientists, researchers, anthropologists, and psychologists traveled the world to study the most inspirational and innovative countries in the world. They carefully selected the best features of those countries, focusing on those aspects that could influence the evolution of Chinese brands, shape their innovation process, define their future, and most importantly, serve as a model for their success.

It seems like history repeating itself. Way back in the 1980s, the Japanese developed their version of the “German Room.” In order to surpass competing nations, they had to fully understand how they worked. They learned their lessons well, and Japan went on to build among the best-selling cars in the world.