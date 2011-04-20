Ready, Set, Jet: Travel Tech To Aid Your Trip

The lightweight construction of the Tumi Vapor Extended Trip Packing Case takes a beating beautifully; its metal exterior cleverly conceals scratches and dings. $545, tumi.com
Jerome Griffith, Tumi
“I traveled to Beirut in October. We were opening our first Tumi store there, but I did have a chance to get out and visit the ruins in Byblos and Baalbek.”
Is there anything worse than repacking an overweight suitcase at check-in? The tiny Heys eScale can weigh luggage up to 110 pounds. $25, heysusa.com
Marcy Schackne, Heys U.S.A.
“I recently returned from a cruise on the Adriatic Sea. It’s not about the food when I travel — don’t tell the Food Network — but rather the culture’s children and their dreams of a peaceful future.”
Mapping the amenities of more than 115 different airports, Mobility Apps’ free GateGuru lets you check wait times at security, track down a Wi-Fi signal, and locate other preflight necessities.
Jeff Arena, Mobility Apps
“My wife and I honeymooned in Hawaii, visiting Maui and Kauai. We had two full weeks to completely unplug, a rare treat in our always-connected world.”
Plenty of luggage locks secure your gear behind a three-digit combo, but Master Lock’s 4684T literally stands out with eye-popping colors that make it easy to spot your bland rollerboard as it circles the carousel. $18, masterlock.com
Cris Smyczek, Master Lock
“My family recently spent time in Sedona, where we took a jeep ride into the canyon with our two kids. It was fast and bumpy — exciting stuff for my 5-year-old!”
Tremont Electric’s nPower Personal Energy Generator charges smartphones on the go with energy you generate while hitting the pavement. $160, npowerpeg.com
Aaron LeMieux, Tremont Electric
“I spent a week in the oldest city on the face of the earth: Jericho. It was so interesting to learn about Middle Eastern culture and cuisine and interact with the local people.”
Some apps teach you to speak foreign phrases; Google Translate does it for you, swapping words (for free) between 57 different tongues.
Jakob Uszkoreit, Google
“I went to Big Sur, California, in January. I hiked up a mountain along the coast, then paraglided down over the wonderful blue water of the Pacific.”
Those little USB modems can be so stingy. Share the signal with the Samsung 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot, which provides instant connectivity for up to five Wi-Fi-enabled devices. Available summer 2011, samsung.com
“We went to the Dominican Republic last year for our honeymoon. I learned to sail on a catamaran and really scared my wife (who was on board) in the process.”
Waterproof up to 10 feet, the Kodak PlaySport Video Camera captures 1080p HD video and 5-megapixel wide-screen stills where other cameras simply can’t. $180, store.kodak.com
Pete Palermo, Kodak
“My family makes an annual trek to Puerto Rico for 10 days. I grew up there, so it’s fun to show my kids the places I frequented when I was their age.”
Whether helping share beats on a portable music player or creating an impromptu speakerphone, the Jawbone Jambox connects wirelessly with any Bluetooth-enabled device to deliver strong sound. $199, jawbone.com
Travis Bogard, Jawbone
“My wife and I took a snowboarding trip to Tahoe with some close friends. A big part of the vacation was sharing music during dinner after a long day on the hills.”