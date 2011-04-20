Ready, Set, Jet: Travel Tech To Aid Your Trip

The lightweight construction of the Tumi Vapor Extended Trip Packing Case takes a beating beautifully; its metal exterior cleverly conceals scratches and dings. $545, tumi.com

Jerome Griffith, Tumi

“I traveled to Beirut in October. We were opening our first Tumi store there, but I did have a chance to get out and visit the ruins in Byblos and Baalbek.”

Is there anything worse than repacking an overweight suitcase at check-in? The tiny Heys eScale can weigh luggage up to 110 pounds. $25, heysusa.com

Marcy Schackne, Heys U.S.A.

“I recently returned from a cruise on the Adriatic Sea. It’s not about the food when I travel — don’t tell the Food Network — but rather the culture’s children and their dreams of a peaceful future.”

Mapping the amenities of more than 115 different airports, Mobility Apps’ free GateGuru lets you check wait times at security, track down a Wi-Fi signal, and locate other preflight necessities.

Jeff Arena, Mobility Apps

“My wife and I honeymooned in Hawaii, visiting Maui and Kauai. We had two full weeks to completely unplug, a rare treat in our always-connected world.”