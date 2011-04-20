The Biggest Mistake Most Business Owners Make: Failure To Control The Conversation

In this blog series we’ve covered positioning and how if you position yourself correctly you’ll have no competition. We’ve covered how to build credibility, and I even gave you my million dollar secret for media success and our formula for the business trifecta. We’ve laid it all out.

But the third and final pillar of the Brand or Die triad is what ties it all

together. To refresh you, the first two

pillars are Positioning and Credibility.

The final pillar is Community.

Here’s the secret: when you build community, you build value. You can base a community off of

anything. A community is a group of

people who have some common thread. It

can be based on geography, interests or hobbies, or even things you dislike. It can be anything that ties a group of

people together and creates a common thread– and what I really want the common

thread to be is you. We’ll get deeper

into this concept in future posts, but for now, let’s look at the best way to

start building community.

Over 99% of people who visit your website will never come back. Why?

Well we don’t really know for sure, but we can assume they get

distracted, they forget. The next time

they search on Google someone else’s info pops up first, which obviously

doesn’t help you build your business. So

let’s cover the biggest mistake that most business owners make.

They all make this very simple but costly mistake:

They don’t capture the prospect’s information the first time they arrive on the website

(this holds true for brick and mortar businesses too, they don’t capture the

information of the prospect when they arrive at the physical location either).

So, in case I’m not abundantly clear, the majority of the time, more often than not,

the only goal you should ever have for a first time visitor to your website is

to capture their information by giving them access to something that will

interest them enough to give you their most valuable commodity online besides

their credit card, which is their contact information. Why?