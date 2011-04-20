The Biggest Mistake Most Business Owners Make: Failure To Control The Conversation

In this blog series we’ve covered positioning and how if you position yourself
correctly you’ll have no competition. We’ve
covered how to build credibility, and I even gave you my million dollar secret
for media success and our formula for the business trifecta. We’ve laid it all out.
But the third and final pillar of the Brand or Die triad is what ties it all
together. To refresh you, the first two
pillars are Positioning and Credibility.
The final pillar is Community.
Here’s the secret: when you build community, you build value. You can base a community off of
anything. A community is a group of
people who have some common thread. It
can be based on geography, interests or hobbies, or even things you dislike. It can be anything that ties a group of
people together and creates a common thread– and what I really want the common
thread to be is you. We’ll get deeper
into this concept in future posts, but for now, let’s look at the best way to
start building community.
Over 99% of people who visit your website will never come back. Why?
Well we don’t really know for sure, but we can assume they get
distracted, they forget. The next time
they search on Google someone else’s info pops up first, which obviously
doesn’t help you build your business. So
let’s cover the biggest mistake that most business owners make.
They all make this very simple but costly mistake:
They don’t capture the prospect’s information the first time they arrive on the website
(this holds true for brick and mortar businesses too, they don’t capture the
information of the prospect when they arrive at the physical location either).
So, in case I’m not abundantly clear, the majority of the time, more often than not,
the only goal you should ever have for a first time visitor to your website is
to capture their information by giving them access to something that will
interest them enough to give you their most valuable commodity online besides
their credit card, which is their contact information. Why?
So you can control the conversation.
When I’m speaking to large audiences, I’ll often ask this question, “How many
of you are looking to buy a car this month?” I get maybe one person, maybe two, depending
on the size of the room. “How many
people are going to buy a car in the next six months to a year?” I’ll get 20 % of the room or so. Then I’ll ask, “Who’s going to buy a car
in the next three to five years?”
And all the rest of the hands go up.
The point is that everyone in the room is a prospect for buying a car,
but if I were only looking at who walked in the door today, my prospect list
would be very small. This exact same
concept holds true to your business. Not
everyone is ready to buy right this
second.
When someone visits your website they’re interested in what you have to offer but
they may not be ready to buy today. So
it’s our job to make them opt-in to your email list so you can control the
communication, so that you can educate the prospect … so that when they’re ready
to buy they know that you’re the most trusted resource.
So again the only goal you should have when someone visits your website for the
first time should be to capture their information. Then you can control that communication and
you can use it to build a community of people who trust what you have to say
and are interested in what you have to offer. This strategy will not pay instant dividends
in most cases, because the reality is that many prospects just aren’t ready to
make a purchase yet. But instead of
losing the prospect altogether, by controlling the conversation you can use
their period of indecisiveness to build an irrefutable case that you are the
best choice. When they finally are
ready, you’re in prime position to get their business. With time, you’ll have an entire community of
prospects engaged in conversation–and you can look forward to a dramatic
increase in sales as they make up their minds and purchase your products or
services.
We’ll have more on community in our next post, but for now: are you capturing your
prospects’ information effectively?
JW Dicks (@jwdicks) & Nick Nanton (@nicknanton) are best-selling authors that consult for small- and medium-sized businesses on how to build their business through Personality Driven Marketing, Personal Brand Positioning, Guaranteed Media, and Mining Hidden Business Assets. They offer free articles, white papers, and case studies at their Web site. Jack and Nick have been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Newsweek, FastCompany.com, and many more media outlets.