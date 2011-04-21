Behind The Mystery Of Spam Tweets Clogging Syrian Protesters’ Streams

Protests in Syria are getting intense. So has social media use by those seeking the latest news. But a more sinister brand of Twitter user has also taken to posting furiously under the same topic protesters have used.

A well-organized campaign with possible traces to the Syrian government has been drowning the #syria hashtag in spam–forcing Twitter to intervene and to block the spam accounts from appearing in searches. Shortly thereafter, at least one of accounts began threatening a well-known Syrian free speech activist.

The story broke when Anas Qteish, a Syrian expatriate “blogger, translator [and] tech enthusiast” based in the United States, noted at the GlobalVoices site that a number of Twitter spam accounts had popped up after the beginning of the Syrian protests. The accounts Qteish mentioned posted primarily in Arabic. These spam accounts, with names such as @thelovelysyria, @syriabeauty, @syleague, @karamahclub, @syhumor, @dnnnews and @mbking13 all regularly posted automated tweets full of nonsense unrelated to happenings in Syria with the #syria hashtag appended. One account, for example only posted old sports scores.

All of the accounts were set to post on a frequent automated loop–in most cases, new tweets were posted every two to five minutes. However, the content was puzzling to most outside observers. All the Twitter accounts named above posted a combination of old sports scores, links to Flickr pictures of Syria, links to Syrian television sitcoms online and–most puzzling–pro-regime news reports and threats against Syrian opposition figures and opposition sympathizers on Twitter. In many cases, the Twitter accounts appeared to have been hastily created; the accounts used no profile pictures at all or stock pictures (with watermarks) instead.