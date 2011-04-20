Obama Facebook Friends Zuck Bunch In Palo Alto, iPhone Tracking Movement, Social Media In College Admissions, And More…

Apple boasts huge second quarter growth, with 113% iPhone growth (18.65 phones) and 28% Mac growth (3.67 computers) compared to last year’s Q2. [Update: 2:18 PM PST]

Obama To Host Facebook Town Hall

At 1:45 p.m. PST, the President will respond to user-submitted questions about the budget from Facebook HQ. Those without a Facebook account can watch via the White House live stream.

World Bank’s Interactive Project Map

The World Bank released an interactive map to chart the progress of its $168 million in aid spending. “Once the general public gets access to what we are doing, we strongly believe as more people get involved that what we do will be done better,” says Soren Gigler, who oversaw the Mapping for Results project.