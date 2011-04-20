iFive: iPhone 5 In September, Intel’s Record Income, Future ARM Tablet Chips, Windows 8’s Cloud Sync, YouTube Goes WebM

1. It just got about as official as it’s likely to get: Agreeing with information obtained by Fast Company from inside Apple , Reuters has just confirmed , from “three people with direct knowledge” of Apple’s supply chain, that the new iPhone 5 won’t go into mass production until July/August. Meaning it’ll ship sometime in September–much later than usual. Meanwhile rumors continue to swirl that the white iPhone 4 is finally inbound.

2. Intel just surprised many by reporting its most successful fiscal quarter ever–revenue was at $12.9 billion, up 25% year on year, beating analyst expectations of around $11.6 billion. According to CEO Paul Otellini, the growth was “fueled by double digit annual revenue growth in every major product segment and across all geographies.” Maybe Intel doesn’t need the tablet market–a market it’s almost entirely cut out of at the moment by reigning king ARM.

3. Speaking of ARM, your tablet PCs and smartphones of late 2012 and early 2013 will be five times more powerful than today’s tech, ARM has promised. It’s bringing forward schedules for its next-gen Coretex A15 mobile CPUs, just as A9-based chips are arriving on sale in tablets. The A15s will be shipped in single- and dual-core versions at first, but in 2013 quad-core CPUs will arrive. Yes, your iPad 4 may be as powerful as your current desktop PC.

4. Windows 7 is still a “new” product, but Microsoft is already at work on Windows 8…new details of which are leaking onto the web. There’s evidence that MS is building in features like “Windows on a thumb drive” to allow business users to take their setup home to continue working, and features like better boot-up times from hybrid sleep states. But most interesting is evidence of a cloud-based syncing system. Is MS trying to compete with a revamped MobileMe?

5. Google‘s WebM video code may not be getting any limelight, but that doesn’t stop Google from moving forward with the massive project: It’s been encoding YouTube videos into WebM at a fantastic rate, and has completed a third of all content already–with the rest soon to follow. It’s another blow for Adobe Flash, but there’s a funny statistic contained in the news: Google says this 33% of videos generates 99% of views. In other words, two out of three YouTube vids is ignored.

To read more news like this follow Kit Eaton on Twitter and Fast Company too.