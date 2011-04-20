Who Is To Blame?

We continue to hear people calling for the business community to be more accountable for their actions. Nowhere is this stronger than in the relationship business has with our environment, our planet, and its resources.

I don’t want to pretend this is a simple issue and one that can be easily addressed. I do not believe in placing all the blame for the social and environmental challenges in our society totally on the shoulders of businesses.

Our society is made up of an intricate web of relationships. We are all involved in an interdependent dance, and all of us contribute to the results we have (both the positive and negative results).

It is time for us to change, for all of us to change. But to change we need a new way of thinking: We cannot solve the current problems within the same paradigm that created them.

We have held ourselves separate from our environment. We have viewed labor separate from management and we have held businesses simply as machines of production. And as we know, machines do not have a soul: they merely produce what they are designed to produce.

What if we changed our view of what a business is? What if we saw business as another life form, a living entity that is meant to create?