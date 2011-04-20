Do Google And Bing Actually Return Billions Of Search Results?

Search for “New York Times” on Google, and you’ll get 126,000,000 results (in about 0.14 seconds). Search the same query on Bing? Prepare for 491,000,000 results.

These astronomical figures appear below the search box on every query, yet not only are the numbers misleading, they’re also pointless. On neither search engine do these figures match up with the results users can actually access. In the case of the “New York Times” query, you’ll reach the end of the line on Bing by page 23, with only 223 results displayed; on Google, the site returns just 468 results in 47 pages. (These figures change slightly with each subsequent search.)

But every query somehow boasts of millions if not billions of results returned. Why do Bing and Google insist on keeping the result counter at the top of every page? For all but the companies’ engineers, these figures are as arbitrary as they are meaningless. But to Bing-ers and Googlers alike, these figures may represent something more: a pissing contest between two of the world’s largest search giants to show how large their search indexes are.

“It’s totally unhelpful, I agree, and I’m not sure why we still have it there,” says Stefan Weitz, director at Bing, of the results ticker. “It’s this legacy thing, I think, that [Google and Bing] have had for years, to show off how big our index is.”

The numbers provide little substance for users. After all, how many users ever click beyond the first hundred results or the first thousand? On both search engines, in fact, it appears impossible to even get beyond 1,000 results. Google will display at most 100 pages with 10 results per page; a lot of the time, users will receive the following message halfway through, (as I did on my “New York Times” search): “In order to show you the most relevant results, we have omitted some entries very similar to the 468 already displayed.” Some entries have been omitted? Try 125,999,532.