Allies In The War Against Failure

When you undertake a project (a book, a ballet, a new business venture, a philanthropic enterprise) you’ll hit predictable Resistance. But let’s consider the champions on our side:

advertisement

advertisement

Stupidity Stubbornness Blind faith Passion Assistance Friends and family 1. Stay Stupid The three dumbest guys I can think of: Charles Lindbergh, Steve

Jobs, Winston Churchill. Why? Because any smart person who

understood how impossibly arduous were the tasks they had set

themselves would have pulled the plug before he even began. Ignorance and arrogance are the artist and entrepreneur’s indispensable

allies. She must be clueless enough to have no idea

how difficult her enterprise is going to be–and cocky enough

to believe she can pull it off anyway. How do we achieve this state of mind? By staying stupid. By not

allowing ourselves to think. A child has no trouble believing

the unbelievable, nor does the

genius or the madman. It’s only

you and I, with our big brains and

our tiny hearts, who doubt and

overthink and hesitate. Don’t think. Act. We can always revise and revisit once we’ve acted. But we can

accomplish nothing until we act.

advertisement

2. Be Stubborn Once we commit to action, the

worst thing we can do is to stop. What will keep us from stopping? Plain old stubbornness. I like the idea of stubbornness because it’s less lofty than “tenacity”

or “perseverance.” We don’t have to be heroes to be stubborn.

We can just be pains in the butt. When we’re stubborn, there’s no quit in us. We’re mean. We’re

mulish. We’re ornery. We’re in till the finish. We will sink our junkyard-dog

teeth into Resistance’s ass and not

let go, no matter how hard he kicks.

advertisement

3. Blind Faith Is there a spiritual element to creativity? Hell, yes. Our mightiest ally (our

indispensable ally) is belief in

something we cannot see, hear,

touch, taste, or feel. Resistance wants to rattle that faith. Resistance wants to destroy

it. There’s an exercise that Patricia Ryan Madson describes in her

wonderful book, Improv Wisdom. (Ms. Madson taught improvisational

theater at Stanford to standing-room only classes for

twenty years.) Here’s the exercise: Imagine a box with a lid. Hold the box in your hand. Now open it. What’s inside?

advertisement

It might be a frog, a silk scarf, a gold coin of Persia. But here’s

the trick: no matter how many times you open the box, there is

always something in it. Ask me my religion. That’s it. I believe with unshakeable

faith that there will always be

something in the box. 4. Passion Picasso painted with passion, Mozart composed with it. A child

plays with it all day long. You may think that you’ve lost your

passion, or that you can’t identify

it, or that you have so much of it, it

threatens to overwhelm you. None

of these is true. Fear saps passion.

advertisement

When we conquer our fears, we discover a boundless, bottomless,

inexhaustible well of passion. 5. Assistance If Resistance is the shadow, its opposite–Assistance–is the sun. Your work-in-progress produces its own gravitational field,

created by your will and your attention. This field attracts like-spirited entities into its orbit. You started with a few scraps of a song; now you’ve got half an

opera. You began with the crazy notion to restore a neglected

park; now the lot is cleared and you’ve got volunteers tweeting

and phoning at all hours. Your will and vision initiated the process,

but now the process has acquired a life and momentum of

its own. Assistance is the universal,

immutable force of creative

manifestation, whose role since

the Big Bang has been to translate

potential into being, to convert

dreams into reality. 6. Friends and Family When art and inspiration and success and fame and money have

come and gone, who still loves us–and whom do we love?

advertisement

Only two things will remain with

us across the river: our inhering

genius and the hearts we love. In other words, what we do and whom we do it for. Follow @FastCoLeaders for all of our leadership news, expert bloggers, and book excerpts. Excerpted from Do the Work! by Steven Pressfield, The Domino Project, 2011.