James Cameron And Eric Schmidt On Why They “Visioneer” For X Prize

The X Prize Foundation has grabbed A-list investors and CNN headlines for their industry-creating multi-million dollar innovation competitions, from commercial space travel to oil-spill cleanup. Yet, for fear of spooking their high-profile brain trust, the foundation has been camera shy about letting journalists document the brainstorming sessions that begin the investigation for a viable competition.

“Visioneering,” as they call it, is an aggressively mediated, debate-centric conversation between thought leaders in multiple industries that funnels dozens of wildly optimistic solutions through a series of cut-throat voting rounds. For X Prize, and members of the White House in attendance to learn their method, competitive brainstorming is necessary to give participants an understanding of the commercial viability of a prize, induce attendees into life-long membership, and focus the foundation’s own research process.



Aggressive Brainstorming

In white makeshift domes on Fox’s Los Angeles studio lot, participants gathered last weekend on couches for three-hour sessions on a topic of their choice (ranging from education to neuro-medicine). In the education session, CEO Peter Diamandis presides over a semi-circle of relaxed onlookers. A small team flanks him, busily synthesizing ideas from the group into headline-like phrases on two giant white boards, furnishing participants with beverages, and archiving all ideas for later retrieval.

To begin, Diamanidis canvasses the group for every big-picture solution they can muster, which elicits ideas on everything from brain-based curricula to robotic tutoring. Redundant ideas are clustered into 10 (or fewer!!) areas, which serve as the basis for breakout groups to design their own prize.

Though Diamandis likes to share jovial bantering with the group, he is equally quick to cut off rambling speakers, call out semantic hair-splitting, and isn’t afraid to exercise executive judgement on how ideas should be grouped or rephrased. Everything runs on time.