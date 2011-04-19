The Big Thirst: The Secret Revolution In U.S. Water Use



Fact: The United States uses more water in a day than it uses oil in a year.



In four days, the United States uses more water than the world uses oil in a year.

Imagine if water got anything like the attention that oil gets–would we figure out how to take better care of water resources? (On CNBC, the price of oil in the world markets flips onto the screen every 30 seconds.)

Yes, the United States uses a stunning amount of water. The U.S. Geological Survey compiles a detailed portrait of U.S. water use every five years–and simply gathering, standardizing, and compiling the data takes almost four years. The 2005 USGS water use survey came out in 2009.

For anyone with a bit of curiosity, the USGS report is a carnival of statistics and revelations–water use numbers for every state in 11 categories, and across industries and sectors.

No state uses more water than Idaho for aquaculture: 2.5 billion gallons a day, a quarter of the aquaculture total (Idaho uses more water raising rainbow trout than 11 states use total)

California leads in water for farming: 24.4 billion gallons a day, one-fifth of all irrigation water

14% of Americans still “self-supply” their water, using wells or streams–that’s one of seven Americans.

Just four states together–California, Texas, Florida, and Idaho–account for a quarter of all water used each day in the U.S.

If you include all categories of water use, the U.S. is using 410 billion gallons of water a day–that includes everything from brewing your morning coffee to making steel and cooling nuclear power plants.