Pre-Teens Swarm Facebook, Google Map Maker For U.S., HBO Live Streaming, And More…

Bobsled permits free friend-to-friend calling through Facebook. For now, Bobsled is voice only and requires the recipient to also have the app installed. [Updated: 1:20]

China’s Mystery Jet Makes Second Flight

The stealth J-20 is said to have made a second succesful test flight, and some analysts speculate it may rival the only other operational jet designed to evade radar, the F-22 Raptor. [Updated: 1:20]

Scads of European Pre-Teens On Facebook

The London School of Economics finds that 43% of 9- to 12-year-olds report having a social networking profile. The study highlights the difficulty in implementing Facebook’s 13-year-old age requirement.