Infographic Of The Day: How To Earthquake-Proof A Building

By now, we can all appreciate that the miracle of Japanese earthquake engineering prevented the Great East Japan Earthquake from killing millions rather than thousands (the radiation emanating from the Fukushima nuclear plants is another matter). But earthquake-proof buildings, how do they work?

The architecture gurus at Architizer have stepped in to clarify matters, with this handy-dandy infographic. While it’s a bit heavy on the technical jargon, it’s nonetheless pretty great. Let’s break it down into a few easy pieces.

The problem with earthquakes is that they create a wave of forces, all pushing on a building from one direction. Ergo, the basic strategy for counteracting their forces is to push the other way.

There’s two basic ways of doing this. One, a so-called mass damper, is pretty high-tech. It consists of an extremely heavy weight attached to the top of a building, which sways back and forth. It knows which direction to sway based on sensors that detect which way an earthquake’s waves are coming from:



[Click to see full-sized infographic]

The second type of earthquake-proofing, a base isolator, resides in the foundations, rather than the roof, and takes advantage of the fact that earthquakes shake buildings from the ground up.