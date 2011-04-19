With Microsoft’s Patent Battle, Innovation Goes On Trial

Microsoft is fighting a Supreme Court battle to overturn a $290 million patent-infringement judgment. The case, if decided in Microsoft’s favor, could make it easier to invalidate patents. And in what might come as a surprise, an array of Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies have thrown their weight behind Microsoft, including Facebook, eBay, LinkedIn, Netflix, Intel, and even arch-competitors Apple and Google.

You’d think the most innovative companies would want a robust patent system, to protect their own innovative ideas. But as it turns out, the situation is more complicated than that.

The case is a showdown between Microsoft and a Canadian software company called i4i. i4i has alleged that an earlier version of MS Word infringed on US Patent No. 5,787,449, filed back in June 2000. It’s a little esoteric to a non-coder, but as Ars Technica helpfully explains in actual English, the patent has to do with “a method of manipulating the structure of a document separaretly from its content.” In 2009, a federal jury ruled in favor of i4i, awarding $200 million in damages and briefly ordering Microsoft to stop selling Word. Later that same year, the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed that ruling; Microsoft then appealed to the Supreme Court, which agreed to hear the case.

As sometimes happens in cases of great importance, the specific issue at hand seems almost trivial. The court isn’t taking up the sweeping question–at least not directly–of what the patent system is or should be, or even the question of whether Microsoft infringed on this particular patent, per se. The court is examining what burden of proof should be involved in invalidating a patent. i4i says that the legal system should (and does) require a higher standard of evidence–so-called “clear and convincing evidence”–to prove a patent invalid. Microsoft wants it to be easier to pick off a patent it thinks shouldn’t have been issued, wanting the requirement to merely be a “preponderance of evidence.”

More than just $290 million dollars hinge on that handful of words–to an extent, the future of innovation in America also hangs in the balance.

Ars Technica again has one of the better explanations out there of why these words matter. Microsoft claims that i4i already sold a product that would qualify as “prior art” for its invention, a year before it applied for a patent. If so, that would invalidate the patent. i4i says that only an examination of the source code–which, incidentally, can no longer be dug up–would meet the “clear and convincing” evidence standard.