Even In The Office, Casting Is Everything

Everyone has talents–recurring patterns of thought, feeling, and behavior that can be applied productively. Simply put, everyone can probably do at least one thing better than ten thousand other people. However, each person is not necessarily in a position to use her talents. Even though she might initially have been selected for her talents, after a couple of reshuffles and lateral moves, she may now be miscast.

If you want to turn talent into performance, you have to position each

person so that you are paying her to do what she is naturally wired to do.

You have to cast her in the right role.

In sports this is relatively straightforward. Given his physical strength

and combative personality, it’s obvious that Rodman should be paid to

crash the boards, not run the floor. In the performing arts, it is almost as

clear cut. The original casting of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

had Paul Newman playing Sundance and Robert Redford as Butch.

After a few rehearsals it became apparent that the roles did not elicit the

actors’ strengths. The switch was made, and almost immediately both

characters materialized. Newman reveled in the glib, self-confident persona

of Butch Cassidy, while Redford captured perfectly the more

brooding, almost deferential Sundance Kid. The strength of these performances

gave this classic film an appeal it might otherwise have lacked.

In the working world casting becomes a little more challenging. First,

what matters is what is inside the person, not physical prowess or appearance.

Some managers find it hard to see beyond the physical to

each person’s true talents. Second, managers are often preoccupied

with the person’s skills or knowledge. Thus people with marketing degrees

are inevitably cast into the marketing department and people with

accounting backgrounds are siphoned off into the finance department.

There is nothing wrong with including a person’s skills and knowledge

on your casting checklist. But if you do not place a person’s talent at the

top of that list, you will always run the risk of mediocre performance.

Casting for talent is one of the unwritten secrets to the success of

great managers. On occasion it can be as simple as knowing that your

aggressive, ego-driven salesperson should take on the territory that requires

a fire to be lit beneath it. And, by contrast, your patient, relationship-

building salesperson should be offered the territory that requires

careful nurturing. However, most of the time casting for talent demands

a subtler eye.

For example, imagine you have just been promoted to manage a team

of people. You have no idea whether these people have talent or not.

You didn’t select them. But they have now been handed to you. Their

performance is your responsibility. Some managers quickly split the

team members into two groups: “losers” and “keepers.” They keep the

“keepers,” clear the house of “losers,” and recruit their “own people” to

fill the gaps.

The best managers are more deliberate. They talk with each individual,

asking about strengths, weaknesses, goals, and dreams. They work

closely with each employee, taking note of the choices each makes, the

way they all interact, who supports who, and why. They notice things.

They take their time, because they know that the surest way to identify

each person’s talents is to watch his or her behavior over time.

And then, yes, they separate the team into those who should stay and

those who should be encouraged to find other roles. But, significantly,

they add a third category: “movers.” These are individuals who have revealed

some valuable talents but who, for whatever reason, are not in a

position to use them. They are miscast. By repositioning each in a redesigned

role, great managers are able to focus on each person’s

strengths and turn talent into performance.