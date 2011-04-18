12 Ways Brand Leaders Make Better Lovers

Oscar winner Warren Beatty had affairs with just about all the most beautiful women in the world. When he was asked, “What is the secret of your success with women?”

He said “I ask every woman I meet if she’ll sleep with me.”

Branding is like that too. We ask a lot of our colleagues, of our clients, of ourselves. Otherwise, we wouldn’t “get any.”

Why is branding so passionate? How come brand envy carries such a resemblance to lover jealousy? And why does a successful product launch bring that euphoric feeling often associated with young infatuated love?

The answers to these questions and more are completely covered in this humorous presentation on branding on its deepest level.

