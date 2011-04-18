[Updated] Twitter Buying Tweetdeck for $50M? Apple Sues Samsung, Walmart Goes Social, And More…

The world’s biggest food company, Nestle, aims to take a 60% stake in Chinese beverage giant, Yinlu, in a deal analysts predict will likely be approved. The possible stakes for foreign companies are enormous: after Coca Cola’s attempt to acquire a Chinese juice maker was rejected by the government, it opened its own competitor brand and is now raking in $1 billion globally. [Update: 6:55pm]

Groupon Acquires Whrrl Maker, Pelago

One of the oldest location-based services, Whrrl, will discontinue April 30th, but “the ideas underpinning Whrrl and many of the inventions contained within may reemerge under the Groupon banner,” wrote Pelago’s CEO, Jeff Holden, on the company blog. [Update: 6:55pm]

Twitter Makes A Tweet Deal To Gobble Up Tweetdeck For $50M: Report

“It’s unclear how Twitter may use TweetDeck, which is designed for ‘power users’ of Twitter,” the Wall Street Journal curiously states. (We have an idea, by the way.) Does this mean, until now, Twitter was not a power user of Twitter? –Updated, 4:47 p.m. EST