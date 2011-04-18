[Updated] Twitter Buying Tweetdeck for $50M? Apple Sues Samsung, Walmart Goes Social, And More…

The world’s biggest food company, Nestle, aims to take a 60% stake in Chinese beverage giant, Yinlu, in a deal analysts predict will likely be approved. The possible stakes for foreign companies are enormous: after Coca Cola’s attempt to acquire a Chinese juice maker was rejected by the government, it opened its own competitor brand and is now raking in $1 billion globally. [Update: 6:55pm]
Groupon Acquires Whrrl Maker, Pelago
One of the oldest location-based services, Whrrl, will discontinue April 30th, but “the ideas underpinning Whrrl and many of the inventions contained within may reemerge under the Groupon banner,” wrote Pelago’s CEO, Jeff Holden, on the company blog. [Update: 6:55pm]
Twitter Makes A Tweet Deal To Gobble Up Tweetdeck For $50M: Report
“It’s unclear how Twitter may use TweetDeck, which is designed for ‘power users’ of Twitter,” the Wall Street Journal curiously states. (We have an idea, by the way.) Does this mean, until now, Twitter was not a power user of Twitter? –Updated, 4:47 p.m. EST
Apple Sues Samsung For Galaxy Tab And Other Alleged Steezejacking
Apple’s suing Samsung, claiming the Korean company copied iPhone and iPad’s style when making the Galaxy S 4G, Epic 4G, Nexus S and Galaxy Tab, the Wall Street Journal reports. “Rather than innovate and develop its own technology and a unique Samsung style for its smart phone products and computer tablets, Samsung chose to copy Apple’s technology, user interface and innovative style in these infringing products,” the suit states. –Updated, 4 p.m. EST
Walmart Enters Social Media With Kosmix Acquisition
Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, today announced the acquisition of Kosmix, a social media platform that “searches and analyzes connections in real-time data streams to deliver highly personalized insights to users,” the company said in a statement. Walmart plans to use the platform to engage consumers in the growing social commerce space. –Updated, 3:48 p.m. EST
Microsoft Launches Google Docs Competitor
The online office suite, Microsoft 365, launches in beta today and includes a sophisticated meeting scheduler, mobile integration, and online meetings support. Microsoft 365 is available as a paid subscription for around $6-$24 per person per year.
Moral Monitoring Of Video Games Ceded To Surveys
Faced with a deluge of new video games, the Entertainment Software Rating Board will substitute human evaluation of video game content for a detailed survey–giving a deep insight into the board’s moral compass.
Apple Support Communities is a revamped troubleshooting platform that integrates personal profiles, “liking” answers, and ratings for active users.
Analysis of Google’s Algorithm Change
Cnet’s research finds huge upticks for Hulu and The New York Times on a Google search ranking, and confirms the expected drop for content farms, such as Wikihow.
Sources: Cnet, PC Magazine, The New York Times, Cnet, Walmart, Wall Street Journal, Chicago Breaking Business, Reuters
[Top image: Flickr user Waldo Jaquith]
[Second image: Flickr user somegeekintn]