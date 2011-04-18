“How Can You Hear God With The TV On So Loud?”

Breaking: The Pope has declared that technology cannot replace God. Fast Company readers should adjust their worldviews accordingly.

Also emerging today is word that one interfaith group, the So We Might See coalition, is calling for a “media fast” during the run-up to Easter Sunday, Holy Week. They’ve even put together a list of 101 screen-free activities, so you have a response ready as your dumbstruck child looks up from his game of Angry Birds. “Let’s paint a mural,” you are supposed to say. “Let’s learn to use a compass.”

It’s a new twist on a (relatively) old story. Each year brings a new religious call to give up something quintessentially modern and addictive. A group of young Christians swore off Facebook (and MySpace, apparently–how quaint!) back in 2007, for Lent. “Some of my friends think it’s silly, since people usually give up food,” a 16-year-old Christian MySpace enthusiast told CNN. “I wanted to give up something that’s really hard for me.”

In 2009, the AP reported, Roman Catholic bishops in Italy urged a “high-tech fast” for Lent. The Turin diocese urged the faithful to shun TV during that period, too, while the Modena diocese called for a “no SMS day,” partly to raise awareness of conflict in the Congo around coltan mines, which figure in the production of cell phones.

Last year, it was the same call, this time from England: give up your iPods, said a pair of bishops there–yet this time it was a matter not of frivolity, but of green living. The reduction of electronics use amounted to a “carbon fast.” Said one of the bishops: “Instead of giving up chocolate for Lent, why not fast for justice … to help those suffering from the effects of climate change.”

That people agree is a tacit admission that many see the use of technology as a contemporary sin or pecadillo, to be given up along with sex, chocolate, or meat. Climate, conflict, the melting of our brains, and withering of our relationships–is there any class of evil our gadget habit doesn’t apparently contribute to?