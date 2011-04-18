Robot Job Diversification Allows For Radiation Testing, Rating Video Games For Sex And Gore

In an era when cars drive themselves and algorithms predict traffic , the robot as a guardian figure is rising: ‘Bots are being used in Japan to measure radiation levels from the crippled nuclear reactors, and the video games Rating Board is using automated systems to decide what rating a game gets.

Fukushima reactors

The ongoing saga in Japan’s crippled boiling water reactors in Fukushima still grabs headlines around the world, despite the fact that hard data on what kind of radioactive contamination is happening inside the plant is hard to come by. That’s changing because Packbot remote-controlled robots from iRobot are now being sent inside the reactor buildings to measure the environment. According to TEPCO, which runs the facility, the robots opened and closed “double doors” and “conducted surveys” in several locations.

The robots detected radiation levels in excess of 49 millisieverts per hour in Unit 1 and 57 millisieverts per hour in Unit 3. This instantly reveals how useful the robots are–these are the first readings from inside the critical areas since the earthquake and tsunami hit, and they’re well in excess of safe levels for humans (with the EPA’s upper limit for U.S.-based radiation workers at 50 millisieverts per year, an hour inside the Fukushima plants would surpass this dose, and 20 hours would put people at risk of immediate radiation-induced nausea and vomiting).

TEPCO has noted the data doesn’t modify its plans for shutting the plant completely by the end of the year, and notes that people will eventually have to enter these dangerous areas to complete the work. It would seem that avatar-driven remote-controlled android tech just can’t come quickly enough to help.;

Video game content

Parents who trust their kids’ video-game purchases based on the Entertainment Software Rating Board’s little advisory stickers probably aren’t aware that to get the rating, each game has to go through a painstaking review process where a ESRB employee watches video footage of the game and makes notes on the adult level of the content encountered by a player.