The Big Thirst: One Water Statistic We Ought To Retire

Fact: We hear all the time that “only” 2% of the water on Earth is fresh and available for human use–only 1% if you exclude glaciers and polar ice caps. It’s true, it’s just not very meaningful, and it’s misleading.

Of all the tired, constantly repeated statistics about water–the number of people who don’t have clean water (1 billion), the number of people who die each day from tainted water (9,000)–this “only 1% available” number may be the most threadbare. It’s used everywhere from the National Geographic‘s interactive water availability map to the U.S. Geological Survey’s student water education pages.

About 97% of the water on the surface of the Earth is in the oceans. But the oceans aren’t a static pool of unusable water–they are a vast desalination system, making water for human use every second of every day.

The ocean and the atmosphere, with the help of the sun, are moving around volumes of water that are truly stupendous–measured in a standard unit rarely heard outside the world of geology and atmospheric science: the cubic kilometer.

That “only 1%” figure is designed to galvanize us. But if it ever struck people as dramatic, it’s lost it’s power. As well it should.

A single cubic kilometer of water–literally a cube of water 1 km on a side, which would cover 250 acres and be 1,000 feet taller than the tallest skyscraper–one cubic kilometer of water is 264 billion gallons.