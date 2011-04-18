Israeli Military To Arm Troops With…Cameras

As the Israeli military gears up for a likely ground war with the Palestinian military organization Hamas, the nation’s brass is hoping a new plan could deflect possible war-crimes charges. The solution: Bringing cameras into the warzone.

Under a new proposal, each infantry division within the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) would be provided with a trained cameraperson. According to IDF spokesperson Barak Raz, the army would train soldiers in combat photography and filming under fire rather than following the American method of embedding professional journalists with troops.

The intent of the plan would be to show that Israeli soldiers were behaving according to accepted rules of 21st-century war and to provide video footage to counteract any allegations of war crimes or immoral conduct.

The general public would not have access to raw footage; under the plan, the IDF would have final say over dissemination and distribution of all combat footage.

Soldiers participating in the program would be sent to a two-week training course where they would be schooled in the basics of combat videography and be given background on various media organizations around the world.

Critics of the program claim that the move will endanger soldiers’ lives by diverting precious military resources into quasi-journalism; others claim that the general public will have no way of knowing footage was not altered.