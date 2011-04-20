Between Aerosmith And American Idol, Steven Tyler Gets Around

Infographic: Six Degrees of Steven Tyler

IT’S A BUSY MONTH for Steven Tyler, who will judge the 10th American Idol finale May 25th and promote his new memoir, Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?, out May 3rd. Here, we connect the music man’s overlapping empires.

David Fincher directed Aerosmith’s “Janie’s got a gun” music video.

Fincher also directed The Social Network.

Facebook voting was recently introduced on American Idol.

Carrie Underwood is Idol‘s most bankable winner, with 12 million albums sold.