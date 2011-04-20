A Guide To The Shareable Life

This could be your life: You wake up and whip up omelets with tomatoes fresh from your SharedEarth.com garden before dressing your toddler in Gap cargo pants you scored on ThredUp. Your Zimride whisks you to the office, where you race to your Freecycle laptop to book your anniversary getaway — a cozy Parisian flat — on AirBnB. To zip around to the afternoon meetings you arranged at LiquidSpaces, you unlock your VW RelayRide in the parking lot. When you realize you forgot to buy those new nightstands, you hire a runner on TaskRabbit to swing by Ikea, pick them up, and assemble them with a drill borrowed from NeighborGoods. After this exhausting day, you arrive home to a hot filet mignon dinner for two from Gobble and two copies of Fodor’s Paris from BookCrossing resting on your new nightstands. Does that sound good? If so, these sites can make the dream reality.

SHAREDEARTH.COM

A free net linking landowners with gardeners and farmers.

THREDUP.COM

A marketplace for used kids clothes and toys, swapped out by the box; not sentimental, but certainly practical!

ZIMRIDE.COM

Ride sharing for coworkers and students.

FREECYCLE.ORG

If you’ve got stuff that you’re ready to part with for free, this site will direct you to new owners — not the landfill.

AIRBNB.COM

Arguably the hottest sharing net, this is the place to rent other people’s floors, rooms, homes, yachts — even igloos.

LIQUIDSPACE.COM

A mobile app for finding available work spaces, anywhere from a corporate campus to a spare conference room.