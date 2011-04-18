What Advice Would Steve Jobs Give Larry Page?

I think the simple advice that Jobs would give Page is, “Don’t be afraid to be an a-hole if it will get the job done… Hey, it worked for me.”

Here’s the challenge.

Can Larry Page’s coming back do for Google what Steve Jobs coming back

did for Apple? So far, not so good.

Media shy Page delivered 370 words in his first quarter earnings

report and although earnings were up 18 % over last year, analysts hunger to

hear more contributed to a 5.4 % stock plunge on Thursday.

What does Google and more specifically Larry Page need to

turn things around? Page came back

ostensibly to add some “outside of the box” visioning/strategizing to replace

Eric Schmidt’s (who was the second coming of John Sculley during Apple’s

history) being too much inside the box.

Page may need to take a page from Mr. Jobs personality

especially the part of him that is not hesitant to be a visionary a-hole, if

that is what it takes to get the job done.

A visionary a-hole in Jobs case is someone who is so clear

about what he and Apple want to be, that they are able to tune out, disregard

and even scoff at all the short term people (aka Wall Street transactionally

myopic, “show me the money” types) who consistently pressure any public CEO

with, “What are you going to do?” questions. In other words, Jobs has been able to keep Apple on an

aspirational and contagious “what do you want to be?” path and not become

distracted or deterred by the money and non-value driven world demanding of

them, “what are you going to do next?”

Page may not be enough of an a-hole to keep his focus on

“what do you (and Google) want to be?” and resist all the “what are you going

to do?” questions and demands that when not satisfied will punish you like they

did Page and Google yesterday.