Here to remind you that you can indeed venture beyond your building for lunch, the MoMa Design Store’s crumpled-up paper desk weight smack of bright spring flowers, screaming for you to break your hibernation. Better yet, they’re made out of simulated work papers that you may have “simulated” finishing before leaving early to drink in the park. We won’t tell.

Designed by Tibor Kalman. $28 from the MoMa Store.



Want More WANTED?

Follow FastCompany on Twitter @fastcompany or the author at @chrisdannen.