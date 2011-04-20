Numerology: The Price Of Piracy





23.8% of Internet traffic involves digital theft of copyrighted work. The U.S. is No.1 in illegal downloads.

The average iPod owned by a 14- to 24-YEAR-OLD contains 1,770 songs. Of those songs, 842 have been illegal acquired, according to a British study.

95% of all online music downloads are illegal.

In 2010, Lady Gaga’s music was the MOST illegally downloaded & BRITNEY Spear’s “Telephone” was the No.1 illegally downloaded track.

The movie-piraxy black market is vauled at $25 billion.