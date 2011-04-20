Numerology: The Price Of Piracy

23.8% of Internet traffic involves digital theft of copyrighted work. The U.S. is No.1 in illegal downloads.
The average iPod owned by a 14- to 24-YEAR-OLD contains 1,770 songs. Of those songs, 842 have been illegal acquired, according to a British study.
95% of all online music downloads are illegal.
In 2010, Lady Gaga’s music was the MOST illegally downloaded & BRITNEY Spear’s “Telephone” was the No.1 illegally downloaded track.
The movie-piraxy black market is vauled at $25 billion.
Legit DVD sales have declined 27% since 2004.
Avatar has been illegally downloaded more then 16,580,000times, making it the most-pirated film of 2010.
Pirates of the Carribean: Dead Man’s Chest was the FIRST film to hit the $100 MILLION mark in TWO days at the U.S. box office.
The First THREE Pirates films snagged a global booty of $2.68 BILLION at the box office.
The Matrix trilogy earned $1.6 BILLIOM, and the Lord of the Ring series earned $2.9 BILLION.
Prior to Pirates, JOHNNY Depp had starred in only one movie–Sleepy Hollow–that topped $100 million at the U.S. box office.
Depp’s reported $59.2 MILLION for On Stranger Tides would beat out TOM HANKS’S check (Angels and Demons) for highest-paid starring role ever.
On BitTorrent, pornography edges out feature films by a teased hair: 42% of video downloads are flesh films, followed by other movies(41%), TV shows (15%), and anime (2%). More then 100 MILLION people use the site each month.