United States Of Innovation 2011

ALABAMA: BIRMINGHAM

Meagan and Darrius Peace | Magic City Black Expo

Three years ago, the Peaces, owners of a cosmetics company, decided that young black business owners like themselves needed a local showcase. Today, the Magic City Black Expo is a nexus of entrepreneurial camaraderie — and so important locally that it’s a regular stump stop for area politicos.

Michael Sobocinski | Seeds of Change

Community gardens are not new. Nor are efforts to aid youth in the juvenile-justice system. But merge the two, as Sobocinski did, and add a social enterprise selling vegetables from the gardens — then you have a program with the potential to change lives on multiple levels.

Nicollette Lewis and Priya Nathan | Partnered For Success

This project, started by Arizona State students Lewis and Nathan, pairs foster kids with local collegians who can lend listening ears and the wisdom of their years.

Razorback Regional Greenway

These cities united to support the Razorback Regional Greenway, a 36-mile hike-and-bike trail to link all six. No one city could have footed the $38.5 million bill. The collaboration scored $15 million from the federal government.

CALIFORNIA: SAN DIEGO

Voiceofsandiego.org

The staff of this website has set the standard for online, hyperlocal investigative journalism. Every city could use such in-depth reporting, which has held local officials to account and prompted reform.

The Reverend Ambrose Carroll | the Renewal Worship Center

Carroll has taken faith-based initiatives to a new level with what you might call initiative-focused faith. His inner-city church has an explicitly environmental emphasis and an outreach arm that offers green-job training and placement.

Ben Berkowitz | SeeClickFix

When Berkowitz saw graffiti near his home, he tried to notify the right authorities. Not easy. So he built SeeClickFix, a site where citizens can post such alerts and flag any they deem urgent. Some 30 cities use a premium version of the site.

Affinity Lab

A model incubator that’s part shared office and part creative collective, Affinity Lab is nurturing both for-profit and not-for-profit businesses.

West End Neighborhood House An old settlement house turned full-scale social-services provider, West End offers low-interest payday loans as an alternative to the typical high-interest kind. It also lends money for security deposits and utility payments. All services come with financial counseling.

P. Scott Cunningham | University of Wynwood

Imagine the brainy stimulation of college without the loans or homework. That’s what poet Cunningham sought when he started the University of Wyn-wood to hold events promoting contemporary literature.

ILLINOIS: CHICAGO

Adrian Holovaty | EveryBlock

A hyperlocal-news aggregator from web developer Holovaty, EveryBlock emphasizes data that are often hard to access, such as crime statistics and restaurant-inspection info.

The National Design District

This redevelopment, centered on an old auto factory, aims to build a neighborhood-wide incubator. Its live-work spaces are meant for professionals in the design fields.

Smarter Sustainable Dubuque

With a helping hand from IBM, the city of Dubuque is using cloud-computing technology to gather data on — and ultimately cut levels of — water and electric usage.

Olathe Works Well Clinic

This pioneering clinic for current and retired city employees, which charges no copays and focuses on preventive health, is shaving millions of health-care dollars a year from the municipal budget.

Eric Patrick Marr | Lexenomics

How can Lexington spur growth? Via communication and inspiration, Marr thinks. So he built Lexenomics, a project that holds networking gatherings and ideas-based events, including a speaker series to bring big thinkers to Kentucky.

PENNSYLVANIA: PHILADELPHIA

Christian Kunkel | Startup Corps

An initiative to back youth enterprise, Startup Corps has funded ventures such as a hip-hop label, a not-for-profit trying to make prom fiscally viable for low-income students, and a diner.

Umberto Crenca | AS220

Crenca has shown how an arts not-for-profit can be a keystone of urban renewal. AS220’s studio space, artist housing, and café/bar have helped boost a once-seedy area and lift property values.

Jim Oswald | PinPoint Public Works

This GPS — based touch-screen platform, developed by Oswald, enables sanitation workers to log problems — say, a pile of debris. The data are used to create a daily citywide “to-do” map to deploy staff smartly and save fuel.

