The Evangelist

COULD ANNISE Parker be any more Houstonian? Born downtown at St. Joseph’s Hospital, she went to Rice University, worked in the oil-and-gas industry, and co-owned a local bookstore. In December 2009, Parker, a longtime city official and gay activist, was elected the 61st mayor of her hometown. Over lunch at Irma’s, a Houston institution that serves some of the city’s best Tex-Mex under the motherly eye of chef-owner Irma Galvan, Parker talked with Fast Company about cowboy boots, sauna-like summers, and her role as her city’s evangelist-in-chief.

Why did you choose Irma’s?

It’s so Houston. It’s very egalitarian: Everybody waits in the same line — politicians, lawyers, workers. It’s idiosyncratic and entrepreneurial: Everybody talks about local, fresh ingredients and daily menus now, but Irma was doing it years ago. There’s no menu: It’s just fresh ingredients and whatever she wants to cook that day.

People may think of Houston as idiosyncratic, but most don’t think of it as a creative, innovative place.

People just have this image of Houston as a redneck, cowboy place. We’re a diverse, sophisticated, urbane place — some of us may wear cowboy boots, but we wear them with our tuxedos. There’s been a cultural transformation here from a biracial Southern city into an international melting pot.

How has that happened?

There are low barriers to entry. Consider what it costs to start a business in New York or Chicago, or what it costs to live in Washington, D.C. You can live palatially here compared with those cities, and we have all the amenities: We have the opera and the ballet and the symphony. I’m a huge fan of the Houston Zoo and of the Natural Science Museum. We have affordable housing — you don’t have to live in a closet. Yes, it can be like living in a steam bath in August and September, but you can be outdoors here for all but a few days of the year.

What’s the role of the mayor — and of the government — in creating the right climate for business, investment, and opportunity?

The role of government is to do things that can’t be done by the private sector, do them well, and then get the hell out of the way. My emphasis is on infrastructure; our job is to provide the platform on which business can thrive. It’s the blessing and curse of Houston that we’re never satisfied with where we are. Sometimes that makes it messy to govern the city, but we’re willing to take chances on things.